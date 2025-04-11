Gabriel Macht on ‘Suits LA’ Easter Eggs & Possible Meghan Markle Return (Exclusive)

Gabriel Macht chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about reprising his “Suits” role as Harvey Specter on the new “Suits LA.”

He spoke about how nostalgic it was stepping back into Harvey's shoes and how the character has changed.

He joked about this time around being easier, noting, "The best part was I only had to learn, I don't know, six to nine pages of dialogue for five days, not nine years."

“I think he's settled in his skin,” Macht said. “I think he is really happy where things are at in his personal life. I think that he, you know, he's a guy who has so much integrity. He's got a heart of gold and, you know, obviously he does things not by the book at times, but when it comes to old friends and people in need and where he really believes that he can help out in a meaningful way, he steps up.”

Gabriel said Harvey and Stephen Amell’s Ted Black have a longstanding relationship, sharing, “They very much come from the same cloth and so they're able to take the piss out of each other, but also, you can see that he really supports him and they're able to connect on many different levels that you'll see in the coming episodes.”

He teased, "You're gonna see that Harvey back in the day made a couple of judgement calls that made sense of him, but it didn't really help out Ted, and so when we see Harvey in the present day, he's coming back to help an old friend based on the situation and the circumstances that are current."

He also promised some little hints about Harvey’s life now that "Suits" fans will love.

Macht teased, “Aaron Korsh, who writes the show, I think he left a couple really sweet Easter eggs that will fulfill some of the fans’ desires for, you know, what's going on in Harvey's life.”

Plus, when it comes to other “Suits” cast members popping in, Gabriel said “never say never” when it comes to a possible Meghan Markle cameo!

Gabriel noted he hasn't had a chance to check out her new Netflix lifestyle show, but he said, “All good things for Meghan. I hope she's doing great.”

As for other previous "Suits" stars joining, he said, "We do know Rick Hoffman's coming back, and I think fans are gonna love that. Patrick [J. Adams] and Sarah [Rafferty] have mentioned that they would love to come back... I'm sure that's gonna happen at some point. I don't know for sure right now, if it's happening this season."