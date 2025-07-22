Stephen Colbert’s Blunt Message to Trump as Late Night Rivals Rally Around Him

Getty Images

After news of “The Late Show’s” cancellation, Stephen Colbert got support from Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Jon Stewart, John Oliver, Andy Cohen, and Anderson Cooper.

The group, along with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Weird Al Yankovic, helped parody the Coldplay kiss cam controversy while taking a dig at President Donald Trump and CBS’ parent company Paramount.

Colbert addressed the cancellation, saying, “Over the weekend it sunk in they are killing off our show. They made one mistake… they left me alive. And now for the next 10 months the gloves are off. I can finally speak unvarnished truth to power and say what I really feel about Donald Trump,” quipping, “I don’t care for him. Doesn’t have the skill set to be president. Not a good fit that’s all.”

He also addressed Trump’s Truth Social post from last week that said, “I absolutely love that Colbert’ got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!”

Stephen responded, “How dare you, sir. Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism? Go f**k yourself.”

In the meantime, Trump was back on Truth Social and taking new swipes at Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel.

He wrote, “The word is, and it’s a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go in the untalented Late Night Sweepstakes and, shortly thereafter, Fallon will be gone. These are people with absolutely NO TALENT, who were paid Millions of Dollars for, in all cases, destroying what used to be GREAT Television. It’s really good to see them go, and I hope I played a major part in it!”

Jon Stewart also addressed Colbert’s firing on “The Daily Show,” where Colbert worked for many years.

Stewart joked, “Late-night TV is a struggling financial model. We are all basically operating a Blockbuster kiosk inside of a Tower Records.”

He pointed out, “When CDs stopped selling, they didn't just go, oh well, music, it's been a good run.”

The host added, “The fact that CBS didn’t try to save their No 1 rated late-night franchise that’s been on the air for over three decades is part of what’s making everybody wonder… Was this purely financial, or maybe the path of least resistance for your $8-billionmerger?”