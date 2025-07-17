Why ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ Is Ending in 2026

Scott Kowalchyk/2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc

On Thursday, CBS announced the shocking news that “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” is ending next year.

The network cited that the show was being canceled because of a “financial decision.”

In a statement, CBS said, “We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire ‘The Late Show’ franchise” in May of 2026. We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television. This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content, or other matters happening at Paramount.”

Variety reports Colbert learned of the network’s decision to pull the plug on the show on Wednesday.

Colbert addressed the cancellation on Thursday’s taping of the show.

He told the audience, "Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending our show in May... It’s the end of ‘The Late Show’ on CBS."

Amid all the boos from the crowd, he went on, “I'm not being replaced. This is all just going away.”

Colbert has been hosting the show for 10 years after taking over for David Letterman in 2015.