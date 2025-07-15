’90 Day Fiancé’: Georgi Wants Darcey to Tone it Down in Bulgaria (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After”!

In the clip, Darcey is packing for the trip to Bulgaria, and Georgi can’t help but notice she’s NOT keeping a low profile like he asked!

Georgi is concerned about what his family will think of her “big cleavage” and “stripper shoes.”

He explains, “I’m feeling overwhelmed about this trip, because in Bulgaria they dress more conservative, especially when a woman is 50 years old.”

Georgi adds, “I’m worried what my family and friends are going to think about her and about me, because she’s my wife.”