Getty Images

Changes are in store at “The Voice”!

The show just announced Season 29 will be named “The Voice: Battle of Champions” with Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Adam Levine back in their big red chairs. It’s the first time the panel will be made up entirely of winning coaches.

The season, airing in spring 2026, will get a fresh take with new competitive elements as it overlaps with NBC Sports’ “Legendary February,” which encompasses Super Bowl LX, the Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games, and the NBA All-Star Game.

During the Blinds the coaches will compete for the most three-chair turns, with the winner gaining a “Super Steal” for the Battle round.

When it comes to Knockouts, the coaches will chose two artists from their previous seasons to compete in the “In-Season All-Star Competition.” The coach with the most sing-off wins will get a second finalist in the finale. Not to mention, former coach CeeLo Green will return to the show to help with this special episode.

For the Semi-Finals and Finale Week, for the first time, super fans and past “Voice” contestants will be invited to join the in-studio audience to vote in real time for their favorites.