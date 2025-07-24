Tom Bergeron Goes from the Ballroom to the Sea for ‘Dancing with Sharks’

Getty

Tom Bergeron could be hosting the most dangerous competition on TV! Five divers have teamed up with ocean predators for an under-the-sea rumba called “Dancing with Sharks”!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush caught up with Tom, who shared, “All the contestants, if you will, are professional shark handlers, and they really instilled in me the idea that this fear of sharks we've had since the Spielberg movie is a bit overblown.”

Tom said of the dances, “You don't get a quickstep with somebody with fins,” adding with a laugh, “God, the puns just kept coming. It wasn't so much fancy footwork as fancy finwork… You do have to adapt for the environment... If you get a little too snide, that's shark-casm. It just keeps going.”

Whether you are jamming with Jaws, doing a mambo with a megalodon or two-stepping with a tiger shark, it is all in good fun.