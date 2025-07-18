Getty Images

President Donald Trump is weighing in after CBS canceled “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Trump wrote on Truth Social, “I absolutely love that Colbert’ got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!”

Bringing Fox News comedian Greg Gutfeld and “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon into the conversation, Trump added, “Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show.”

The news comes after Kimmel lashed out at CBS on Instagram Stories over the decision to cancel “The Late Show.”

Kimmel, who hosts the competing ABC show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” posted a video of Stephen and wrote, “Love you Stephen. F**k you and all your Sheldons CBS.”

Instagram

While the network claimed the show was being canceled for “financial reasons,” there is widespread speculation it could be tied to recent events at the company.

Paramount, the parent company of CBS, is currently urging President Donald Trump to approve the sale of CBS to Skydance.

In the midst of it all, Paramount settled a $16-million lawsuit with Trump over a “60 Minutes” interview.

Afterward, Colbert spoke out about it on his show, calling it a “big, fat bribe” and noted, “As someone who has always been a proud employee of this network, I am offended. And I don’t know if anything will ever repair my trust in this company.”

He went on to joke, “But just taking a stab at it, I’d say $16 million would help.”

After Colbert’s firing, Senator Elizabeth Warren posted on X, “CBS canceled Colbert’s show just THREE DAYS after Colbert called out CBS parent company Paramount for its $16M settlement with Trump — a deal that looks like bribery. America deserves to know if his show was canceled for political reasons.”

Meanwhile, Colbert addressed the cancellation during Thursday’s taping of the show.

He told the audience, "Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending our show in May... It’s the end of ‘The Late Show’ on CBS."

Amid all the boos from the crowd, he went on, "It's not just the end of our show, but it's the end of 'The Late Show' on CBS. I'm not being replaced. This is all just going away. And I do want to say... that the folks at CBS have been great partners. I'm so grateful to the Tiffany Network for giving me this chair and this beautiful theater to call home. And, of course, I'm grateful to you, the audience, who have joined us every night."

He went on to say he was "extraordinarily, deeply grateful to the 200 people who work here."

"I've had the pleasure and the responsibility of sharing what we do every day with you in front of this camera for the last 10 years. It is a fantastic job. I wish somebody else was getting it. It's a job that I'm looking forward to doing with this usual gang of idiots for another 10 months."

In a statement, CBS said, “We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire ‘The Late Show’ franchise in May of 2026. We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television. This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content, or other matters happening at Paramount.”