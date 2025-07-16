Rebecca Romijn Says ‘Star Trek: Strange New World’ Season 3 Is ‘Craziest’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Star Trek: Strange New World” is back after a cliffhanger left Trekkies hanging for almost two years!

“Extra” spoke with stars Rebecca Romijn and Christina Chong about what’s to come for the third season.

Rebecca shared, “We didn’t think we could outdo ourselves after Season 2, and boy they just keep coming up with the craziest, stranger, new worlds.”

Christina elaborated, “We have zombies, we’ve got the murder mystery.”

Some of the guest stars this season include Patton Oswalt, Rhys Darby, Carol Kane and Paul Wesley.

This season, newcomer Martin Quinn joins the cast as a younger incarnation of the original series character Mr. Scott.