‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Corona Is Disappointed by Ingi’s Airport Kiss (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak-peek clip from “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.”

In the clip, Corona travels from Dallas to reunite with Ingi in Iceland, but she’s disappointed by his greeting at the airport.

She says, “Seeing Ingi for the first time, what I expected was a big romantic gesture and then what I got was kind of like how I reckon he probably kisses his grandma.”

Calling the kiss “lame,” Corona adds, “You haven’t seen me in so long like, ‘Come on, fool.’”