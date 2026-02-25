‘Bridgerton’: Luke Thompson & Yerin Ha on Whether Benedict Can Redeem Himself (Exclusive)

Louis Lepron

“Bridgerton” stars Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha are dishing on what’s still to come in Season 4.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with the two, with Yerin teasing that Sophie’s walls are now higher after how things went down with Benedict.

She said, “It’s a lot of avoidant tendencies, I think, from Sophie, but I think also Benedict really is committed to getting an answer from her or being able to have another conversation… He really has to knock [walls] down and see if he can redeem himself, and I think he does.”

While Ha described Benedict as “persistent,” Thompson commented, “I think there is a huge misunderstanding. Benedict uses one word and Sophie hears another word.”

Luke stressed the importance of communication, saying, “It’s talking through things and actually, you know, getting everything out that’s inside you. I think that’s the thing that needs to happen.”

Thompson acknowledged that Benedict made a mistake. He said, “I think he can sense obviously that he said something wrong, but I think there are all sorts of reasons, including just like in the spur of the moment why he said that and there is an argument where it’s a reasonable proposal considering the social differences but I also totally understand if people are really furious with him.”

Luke also shared his take on eligible bachelor Benedict falling in love, sharing, “It’s not the love story that maybe you would have thought for a character like Benedict, but think that says something about love, which is that you never quite know. It’s the biggest surprise.”

Asked about Sophie and Benedict’s amazing chemistry, Luke answered, “There’s so much about an audition that’s artificial that often if you can feel that [chemistry] despite all the artificiality, you’re talking to each other, that’s a really good sign.”

“I think it’s clear when you know it’s the right person,” Luke emphasized.