Watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’s' Touching Tribute to Eric Dane

“Grey’s Anatomy” aired a special tribute to Eric Dane at the end of Thursday’s episode.

Dane died February 19 at just 53 following a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

In a montage dedicated to Eric, fans see his character Dr. Mark “McSteamy” Sloan in some of his sexiest moments, as well as his more emotional ones.

In the video, set to Tommee Profitt and Fleurie’s cover of Snow Patrol’s “Chasing Cars,” Dr. Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez) sits down next to Mark at the bar and says, “McSteamy, right?”

In loving memory of Eric Dane. ❤️

Cut to Dane’s most famous “Grey’s” scene, where he steps out of a steamy bathroom in just a towel!

There are also sweet moments with Sloan and his baby girl, as well as more reflective scenes, like when Sloan, a plastic surgeon, explains, "People don't come to me to fix what's on the outside. They come to me to fix what's on the inside.”

In another touching scene, Mark says, "Why are you telling me to give it time when there's no guarantee that is going be there?"

He also dishes romantic advice from a hospital bed, saying, "If you love someone, you tell them, even if you're scared that it's not the right thing, even if you're scared that it will burn your life to the ground. You say it. You say it loud.”

The video ends with a clip from Dane’s return to the show in 2021 for a dream sequence, as Sloan says, “Don’t waste one single minute.”

Following his death, show creator Shonda Rhimes shared on Instagram, "Eric Dane was a beloved member of the Shondaland and 'Grey’s Anatomy' families. He was truly a gifted actor whose portrayal of Dr. Mark Sloan left an indelible mark on the series and on audiences around the world.

"We are grateful for the artistry, spirit, friendship and humanity he shared with us for so many years. Our hearts are with his family, loved ones, and all who were touched by his work.”

Dane’s co-star Patrick Dempsey also spoke out on "The Chris Evans Breakfast Show,” sharing, "I was very sad to read the news. It is hard to put into words. I feel really so sad for his children. I was corresponding with him, we were texting, so I had spoken to him about a week ago.”

He went on, “Some friends of ours went in to see him and he was really losing his ability to speak, he was bedridden, and it was very hard for him to swallow, so his quality of his life was deteriorating rapidly.”

Dempsey wanted to remember the good times he had with Eric, sharing, “He was the funniest man, he was such a joy to work with, and I want to remember him in that spirit. Any time he was on set, he brought so much fun to it. He had a great sense of humor. He was easy to work with — we got along instantly.”

Patrick even talked about that towel scene, saying, "First scene was him in all his glory coming out of the bathroom with a towel on looking amazing, making me feel completely out of shape and insignificant.”

Chris asked, "Did you pick up your game after that?” Patrick insisted, "I had to!"

He went on, "We hit it off because it was never really any competition, it was just this wonderful mutual respect. He was wickedly intelligent and I am always going to remember those moments of fun that we had together and celebrate the joy that he did bring to people’s lives. The real loss is for us who don’t have him anymore.”

Eric was very vocal about his battle with ALS. Patrick shared, "He did an incredible job at bringing awareness to this horrible disease in those remaining days, which was really brave of him to do. And it just reminds us that we have to celebrate every day like it’s our last day.”