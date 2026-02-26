‘90 Day Fiancé’: Elise Lands in Australia to Meet Her Long-Distance BF! (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days”!

Elise (from “90 Day: Hunt for Love”) is back and traveling to Australia to meet her long-distance boyfriend Josh for the first time.

Josh and his friend Chris meet Elise at the airport, where she ends up changing in a bathroom so they can head straight to a bar.

While in the bathroom, Elise admitted, “I just can’t believe that I’m actually getting ready in a bathroom at the airport… I really just hope Josh sees how much, like, effort I’m putting into this relationship.”

In a confessional, Elise admitted it wasn’t an “ideal date” with Josh since Chris was there and they were going straight to a bar.

Despite that, Elise noted, “I flew across the world to, like, get a glimpse of his life and figure out if he’s the person I want to be with. Everything seems good right now. Our connection and our chemistry, it’s there.”

In his own confessional, Josh praised Elise for her easygoing personality, saying, “I like that she’s a trouper. That is attractive. Someone that’s sort of like, ‘Yep, you know what? You want to do it? Let’s do it.’”