Sharon Stone Reveals Secrets from Final Season of ‘Euphoria’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Sharon Stone only invited “Extra’s” Derek Hough into her Beverly Hills home art studio for an exclusive sit-down.

She dished on joining “Euphoria” for Season 3, telling Derek, "I can't tell you how exciting it is."

Sharon said the show resonated with her as a mother of three boys.

"I saw ‘Euphoria' and I was like, ‘This is the greatest thing I've ever seen.' This is addressing this very particular thing that I see happening in the world. And I am a single mom of three adopted boys. Two of them are biological brothers. And I’m watching what's happening with them in this world in this time. This is really important. This is important stuff."

Sharon’s role is being kept under wraps, but she teased, “Season 3, you know, they're grown now. They're not in high school anymore. So, it's what they're doing like 10 years later. And so, it's not all so drama. And my part is kind of hilarious. I’m telling you, I don’t remember when I had this much fun at work."

Stone also showed us her new series of portraits, including one of Sydney Sweeney.

As for what’s ahead, Sharon said, "I'm going to work now with David Mamet. We’re doing ‘Speed-the-Plow' as a film with Anthony Mackie, which is just insane. And I get off of that and then I move right into a vampire movie. Which I'm so jazzed to do. It's really exciting and really fun.”

The star went on, “Now, I think I'm ready. I think I want to do Broadway. It's going to be, I think, the next step for me."