Sam Heughan ‘Doesn’t Really Know’ How ‘Outlander’ Season 8 Ends (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Sam Heughan is dishing on the eighth and final season of “Outlander.”

“Extra” spoke with Sam, who revealed that they shot multiple scenarios for the ending, so he doesn’t know exactly what it will look like.

He said, “There was something that I wanted to happen and I pushed for it, and I know a few people did. I know what we've shot, obviously, but I don’t know how it's been edited. So I don't really know how it ends. I'm excited to see it. I guess we'll find out once it airs.

He noted, “The reason we came back to do Season 8 really was to try and finish it in a satisfying way. I think we all wanted to give the fans and ourselves, you know, a satisfying ending, but how do you end a show that’s still being written? We had to create our own ending obviously, so you know, to leave the books a little bit.”

Heughan teased that it will be tough viewing for fans but rewarding as well.

He emphasized, “I pushed for an ending and I think we all had ideas about how it should end… You’re not going to be able to please everyone, but it certainly feels like, an ending that ‘Outlander’ will suit.”

When asked to sum up the ending, he described it as “epic” and “sweet,” adding, “Jamie and Claire hopefully live on in the fans and in the fans’ hearts and in our hearts."

Sam revealed the item he stole from set and then lied about having!

He spilled, “I did steal [Jamie Fraser's] bonnet from Season 1-2… I kept it in my house in Scotland… and then I came back to my house recently and the bonnet itself was an old wool bonnet and it had lots of moths in it so the moths had attacked the rest of my clothing, so in many ways, it was karma.”