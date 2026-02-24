Griffin Nagel/Bravo

Check out a teaser trailer for the highly anticipated "Vanderpump Rules" Season 12 reunion!

The explosive teaser begins with some tension between Angelica Jensen and Audrey Lingle, who got into a scuffle on Instagram.

When asked why she is so visibly mad, Audrey claims she has been "brutalized on social media,” blaming Angelica for “starting it.”

Things get heated to the point that Audrey tells Audrey to “shut the f**k up."

In the trailer, host Andy Cohen also ask Audrey about the claims that Chris Hahn was seeing another woman while they were together!

She comments, “There were details that were believable.”