Television February 24, 2026
Audrey Lingle Tells Angelica Jensen to ’Shut the F**k Up’ in ‘VPR’ Season 12 Reunion Trailer
Check out a teaser trailer for the highly anticipated "Vanderpump Rules" Season 12 reunion!
The explosive teaser begins with some tension between Angelica Jensen and Audrey Lingle, who got into a scuffle on Instagram.
When asked why she is so visibly mad, Audrey claims she has been "brutalized on social media,” blaming Angelica for “starting it.”
Things get heated to the point that Audrey tells Audrey to “shut the f**k up."
In the trailer, host Andy Cohen also ask Audrey about the claims that Chris Hahn was seeing another woman while they were together!
She comments, “There were details that were believable.”
Andy also asks Chris point-blank if he is sleeping with another woman! The camera pans to Chris looking down without answering the question.