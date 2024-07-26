How Tony Hale’s ‘The Decameron’ Tackles Mortality (Exclusive)

Tony Hale is going back to 1348 in “The Decameron.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Tony, Zosia Mamet, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson about the dark comedy series, which is set in the middle of the deadliest pandemic in human history, the bubonic plague.

Tony said, “You see a lot of moments of people faced with our just mortality and what happens when death is around the corner. You kind of see the best of humanity and you see the worst of humanity.”

According to Hale, the story is relevant to today’s world with the COVID-19 pandemic, which rocked the world in 2020.

While Tony plays steward Sirisco who will do whatever it takes to save himself, Zosia takes on the role of the spoiled Pampinea, who she described as a “petulant child who hasn’t ever grown up.”

Saoirse-Monica plays Pampinea’s “pure” servant, who is “put in a lot of pretty dark situations.”