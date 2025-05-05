Holly Madison Takes on Kimberly Fattorini’s Mysterious Death on ‘Playboy Murders’ Season 3

Holly Madison is promoting the third season of Investigation Discovery’s true crime series "The Playboy Murders," which dives into "murders that intersect with Playboy."

“Extra” spoke with Madison, who is the executive producer behind the series.

She shared, “There’s an intersection of these true crime stories and then this secret of Playboy which people have been so fascinated with for so long.”

This season will delve deeper into the death of former Playboy employee Kimberly Fattorini, who died of an overdose in 2017.

Holly commented, “My personal opinion, it was more than just a drug overdose.”

“There are texts from Kimberly’s phone indicating that she knew somebody put GHB in her drink,” Holly emphasized. “She was always kind of the good girl… I knew people, who worked with her on jobs in Vegas, doing, like, promotions and things… They said she was always kind of the one who had it the most together.”