‘90 Day Fiancé’: Sarper Does Stand-Up & Takes a Dig at Shekinah’s Ex, Dan! (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “90 Day Fiancé”!

Sarper is preparing to take the stage in L.A. to perform stand-up, but he’s worried his Turkish jokes won’t work for an American audience.

He explains, “I don’t want to be embarrassed. Especially, I don’t want to make Shekinah embarrassed.”

Once he takes the stage, Sarper’s jokes — which focus on the male anatomy — don’t have everyone laughing, especially when he takes digs at Shekinah’s ex, Dan, who is at the show.

In a confessional, Shekinah recalls feeling “so embarrassed,” and thinking, “The dig at Dan was totally uncalled for and I'm trying to be supportive, but I just want this to be over.”