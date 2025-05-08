Donnie Wahlberg Teases Spin-Off ‘Boston Blue’ Will Give 'Blue Bloods' Updates (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green talked to “Extra” at CBS Fest ’25 about the new “Blue Bloods” spin-off “Boston Blue”!

The actor reprises his role as Danny Reagan on the series. Danny takes a job with the Boston Police Department and is partnered with Lena Silver, played by Martin-Green.

Sonequa shared of herself and Donnie, “The friendship is solid already. We met and we were friends, like, immediately.”

She added of the show, “I know that it's going to provide something that people need. I think it's going to be optimism and hope and family, and I think it's going to be good for people.”

Donnie said, “I think it's an incredible opportunity. I love the Reagan family, viewers love the Reagan family, and it went away — and here's an opportunity to bring it back.”

Wahlberg continued, “I get it. I get the responsibility, and I take it very seriously, and I will do all I can as an actor and producer on the show to honor what we built over all those years.”

The New Kids on the Block singer also hinted at some cameos, teasing that they’ll update fans on what on what has happened since “Blue Bloods."

He played coy about possible cameos, saying, “I know a lot of things, but I'm not gonna say any of them!”

The star also teased some storyline updates, saying, “Lots of things are happening at the end of ‘Blue Bloods,’ and we will need updates on what's happened since then, going forward… That's all I can say.”

Donnie insisted, “I know what the fans want, and I will not let them down.”