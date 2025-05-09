‘Gilmore Girls’ Turns 25! Warner Bros. TV Kicks Off Campaign to Celebrate

Getty Images

“Gilmore Girls” just hit a major milestone and fans can celebrate all year long!

In honor of the show turning 25, Warner Brothers Television Group is celebrating with the unveiling of their anniversary logo (check it out below), “Gilmore”-themed tours, activations, social campaigns, consumer products and more throughout the year.

This weekend Scott Patterson, who played Luke Danes, will host Mother’s Day brunches on the Warner Bros. Studios lot at the Stars Hollow gazebo. While the brunches are sold out, learn more here!

Celebrations will keep going through December with the return of “Holidays Made Here” as part of the Warner Bros Studio Tour Hollywood featuring “Gilmore girls” landmarks like Luke’s Diner and The Dragonfly Inn. Tickets are expected to go on sale in October, so fans will want to keep an eye on WBStudioTour.com for details.

Get in on the fun from home too with this Gilmore-isms video!