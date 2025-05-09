Blake Shelton & Other Past Coaches Will Return for ‘The Voice’ Season 27 Finale

NBC

Get ready for a “Voice” reunion!

Past coaches Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys, Chance the Rapper and Kelly Clarkson are returning to the show for night two of the Season 27 finale.

Parade reports Blake will perform “Texas” from his new album “for Recational Use Only,” while Alicia will team up with Amanda Reid from Broadway’s “Hell’s Kitchen” to sing “The River/Empire State of Mind.”

Chance will treat fans to “Space and Time” from his “Star Line” project, while Kelly will perform her new single “Where Have You Been.”

That’s not all, other performances include Foreigner performing a melody of hits and James Bay and Sheryl Crow singing their collab “You and Me Time.”

Joe Jonas will belt out “Heart by Heart” from his solo album “Music for People Who Believe In Love” and Season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood will sing “God Made,” from his new self-titled album.

Current Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé, John Legend and Adam Levine will get to perform with their finalists too.