Matt Rife & ‘Ghost Adventures’ Team Pick Up Voices at Whiskey Pete’s (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek at comedian Matt Rife on “Ghost Adventures”!

In the upcoming episode, Matt Rife joins the crew of Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley as they head to Prim, Nevada, to investigate the recently shuttered Whiskey Pete’s Hotel and Casino, a historic property marred by murder, mystery, and unexplained activity, and believed to be haunted by the notorious bootlegger for which it’s named.

Rife has “done hundreds of investigations,” and has even worked with Zak on investigations in his museum.

Matt and the team are exploring an active hot spot in a suite on the 19th floor. They begin by reviewing the voices that came through as they entered the suite.