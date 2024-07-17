‘Cobra Kai’ Stars on Possible Season 6 Hilary Swank Cameo (Exclusive)

Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

“Cobra Kai” stars Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, and Gianni DeCenzo are dishing on the sixth and final season.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert chatted with the group about the possibility of some surprise cameos.

Could we see “The Next Karate Kid” star Hilary Swank?

Without directly answering the question, Mary said, “‘Cobra Kai’ is infamous for our guest stars.”

As for who was the most emotional during filming, it was unanimous with everyone pointing at Mary!

Mary admitted, “I cried at like every single thing. I would be like, ‘Oh, my God, this is the last time I’m gonna wear pink… This is the last time I’m gonna punch you.’ Every single last was very meaningful to me.”

When asked which character had the best karate moves, Peyton picked Miguel, telling Xolo, “The amount of times you take on two people at once...”

Tanner said he wanted Peyton’s character Tory’s karate moves, like the scorpion kick.

Xolo noted that he's excited for everyone to see how "cinematic" the new season is. "The camera work is really great," he said. "The stunt work, we have some like real-life-ass fighters, some people that really do it, joining the mix this season. Just watching them do their stunts made us like, 'Oh man, we gotta step up our game.'"

Tanner also showed some love for the fans, saying, “We all grew up with each other… I don’t think we could ask for better fans or a better place to kind of grow up and do this. We’re so thankful to everybody and it means the world to all of us.”