Malcolm-Jamal Warner Reveals How He Prepped for ‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’ Role (Exclusive)

Katie Yu/FOX

Malcolm-Jamal Warner is new to “Alert: Missing Persons Unit,” playing Scott Caan’s boss!

“Extra” spoke with Warner, who described his character as “the father that the MPU didn’t know they needed.”

He dished, “There’s a history between my character and Scott’s character. [There] has always been a little friction there, but at the end of the day, this is a guy who gets results and gets the job done and… I’ve got to respect that.”

Warner has a long TV career, starting out as Theo on “The Cosby Show,” but it was a recent role that prepped him to be chief inspector of the MPU.

Referencing his role on “The Resident,” Malcolm-Jamal said, “I spent six years playing one of the top surgeons in the country on ‘The Resident,’ so there was a lot of authority there.”