‘Cobra Kai’ Cast Teases Next-Level Season 6 Fights & Surprises! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Cobra Kai” stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and Yuji Okumoto are dishing on the sixth and final season!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke to the guys about what’s in store, if this is really the end, and the possibility of a “Cobra Kai” movie.

Ralph said he was excited for fans to see the “fight stuff,” teasing, “The young cast and what they do and the next-levelness of some of these episodes and the competition on the global stage, really excited for that and some of the deeper dives for all of us and these characters.”

“Deep dives into areas that we haven’t seen before,” Macchio added.

William chimed in, saying, “Lots of surprises, lots of twists and turns. These characters get turned inside out. I think we get to the bottom of them all, and I think that’s what is super satisfying.”

Zabka noted that the series ends on a “great resolve,” saying, “It’s not bitter to say goodbye.”

Yuji described the season as an “emotional roller coaster,” adding, “The tournament stuff is just incredible to watch, the young kids and the kinds of martial arts they’ve done over the course of time, they’ve gotten so much better.”

While Yuji revealed he hopes this isn’t end, he said he was “glad” to be part of the journey with Ralph and William.

Yuji is also down for a “Cobra Kai” movie, saying, “Why not?”

Ralph commented, “The guys who write the show write the show for the fans, they are the fans… The ownership they have over this journey… that’s a question for them, but if they’re up for it and it makes sense, why not?”

Ralph and William also reflected on the recent 40th anniversary of “The Karate Kid” and how crazy it is that the story is still continuing and is still relevant decades later.

“It’s the gift that keeps on giving,” Ralph said. “Really blessed to be on this journey and this ride.”

Macchio emphasized, “The friendships, the bond, the brotherhood — it’s awesome.”

Zabka shared, “To think 40 years ago, we started this story and the story is still continuing four decades later and [there are] multi-generations of fans… it’s neat.”