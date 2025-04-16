Quinta Brunson Dishes on ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 5 Cast (Exclusive)

Disney/Frank Micelotta

The cast of “Abbott Elementary” celebrating the Season 4 finale at a FYC event in Los Angeles.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with the show’s creator and star Quinta Brunson after it was announced that the show is coming back for a 5thseason!

Will everyone be back?

Quinta answered, “Of course, yes!”

We only ask because fan favorite Ava played by Janelle James was briefly fired!

Janelle quipped, “She never left.”

Brunson will be hosting “Saturday Night Live” again on May 3, something that she’s “pumped” about.

She added, “I can’t wait. That place is great. I’m just excited to go back again.”

Back in the day, Quinta had dreams of writing for “SNL.” She noted, “That’s what makes hosting even more sweet. It is me living out a dream.”

Terri also chatted with Quinta’s co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph, who has just been honored with a Star on the Hollywood of Fame.

Ralph commented, “I am literally a part of the concrete that is Hollywood… it feels so good but I can’t put it into words.”

Sheryl Lee gave an update on her health after she was involved in a car accident earlier this month.

Ralph’s arm is “ a little sore.”