Watch Kenzie Say No in ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ (Exclusive Clip)

Check out an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode of “Say Yes to the Dress”!

In the clip, host Randy Fenoli and his team are working with bride Kenzie Kramer, who is having trouble finding the perfect dress.

Kenzie's tries on a number of gowns already, and Randy pulls a “romantic” dress he thinks may work... but she says no to the dress.

Kramer explains, “She’s not romantic. She does not sleep with people. You know what I mean? She is celibate, and I can’t.”