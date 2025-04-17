‘Ransom Canyon’: Josh Duhamel & Minka Kelly React to ‘Yellowstone’ Comparisons (Exclusive)

Netflix

Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly are dishing on their new romantic western series “Ransom Canyon,” which has drawn comparisons to both “Yellowstone” and “Virgin River.”

“Extra” spoke with Josh and Minka, who called it “flattering” to be compared to “Yellowstone.”

Minka noted, “I would say they’re in the same sandbox. I don’t know how actually similar we would be to ‘Yellowstone,’ so I don’t want to get anyone’s hopes up looking for ‘Yellowstone.’ We’re really our own entire world.”

Kelly and Duhamel acknowledged that the show has a lot of the same backdrops as “Yellowstone,” with ranches and cowboys as well as plenty of family drama and dysfunction.

This was the first time Josh and Minka worked together, though they had met once before — Minka just doesn’t remember it!

Josh recalled, “We’re on a plane back from New York. We had a full conversation… I was like, ‘Remember that time we were on the plane?’ She’s like, ‘I don’t remember.’ I was like, ‘Oh, really? It was that memorable?’”

Minka explained, “Maybe I was too intimidated and I blocked it out because I couldn’t believe Josh Duhamel was talking to me.”

She raved about working with Josh on the show, saying that he “made it so fun and so easy.”

Kelly also dished on their characters’ complicated relationship and her character struggling with following her head or her heart.

Minka plays a complex woman who is “coming into her own power and navigating relationships.” She elaborated, “I love the idea of playing a woman, you know, sort of finding her confidence to be able to actually say no to the man that she love, which is one of the hardest things you can do… The constant will they, won’t they, will she walk away, won’t she, you know, I think is a super relatable story.”

Kelly said she could relate to her character. “I’ve been in these relationships,” she revealed. “I think every woman I know has been in this dynamic, like, ‘Which one am I going to choose, am I going to choose the one that my heart wants or am I going to go with the one that my mind wants?’ I think a lot of times when your head and your heart are in conflict, there’s going to be some friction and you got to, you know, figure that out.”

Josh reflected on what a special time it was for him personally during filming, which began just weeks after he and wife Audra Mari welcomed their son Shepherd.

He shared, “Shepherd was born like three weeks before we started shooting, so he was brand-new. I have a lot of fond memories about New Mexico and the house we had… Raising a baby from the early days is, you know, it’s a lot, so it was a really fond moment in time for me.”