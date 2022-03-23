‘Cobra Kai’ Co-Stars Jacob Bertrand & Peyton List Are Dating

Phillip Faraone

“Cobra Kai” couple! Jacob Bertrand and Peyton List just confirmed they are dating.

The stars were spotted at LAX, where TMZ caught up with them and got the scoop.

Jacob joked with the interviewer, “You caught me, bro,” adding, “Yeah, we’ve been dating for a while.”

When asked about dating someone on set, Bertrand said, “I’ve never dated anyone I’ve worked with before, so this is trial by fire.”

As far as how they got together, Jacob dished, “We’ve been friends for a while. I met her when I was like 15 and I was always tight friends with her brother Spencer. That was kind of awkward, like, ‘Hey, man, I like your sister,’ but we had fun on set and then hung out off set.”

The cameraman also talked to Peyton, who confirmed “yes” they were dating, and when asked about dating a co-worker, she joked, “think about the consequences later.”

Before confirming their relationship, they hit the red carpet together on Tuesday at the Vanity Fair and BACARDÍ Rum Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood party at Musso & Frank’s in Hollywood.