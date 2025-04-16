In March, Garcelle Beauvais announced her shocking exit from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but it looks like Bravo already has someone in mind to take her place on the show!

“The View” alum Debbie Matenopoulos revealed to Page Six that she is in negotiations to join “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 15.

She shared, “Yes, I am currently talking to them. So when I mean currently, I mean like, currently. Like, last week.”

Matenopoulous admitted that it’s “difficult” for her to say yes immediately, saying, “I started with inviting the world into my life when I didn’t even know what my life was, so it was very difficult.”

Despite her hesitation, Debbie believes she “could control the narrative a lot better” now with years of life experience, so she would still do the show.

She commented, “So would I do it? I think it would be super fun, and I know a lot of those women.”

Debbie also kept it real with producers on what to expect from her being on the show. She explained, “I said to them, ‘I’m not a fighter, you guys. I’m not a fighter.’ I really kind of say things how they are but never in a negative, mean girl sort of way. It always comes from a good place, so if you expect people to flip tables and do that kind of mess, you’re talking to the wrong girl.”

Matenopoulos wants to be the “peacekeeper” among the women, saying, “I would feel like I’ve served my purpose on the show if I did something like that. I mean, I feel like I could help them.”