Mindy Cohn Says ‘Greedy’ Co-Star Ruined ‘Facts of Life’ Revival

Mindy Cohn is spilling the tea about why a “Facts of Life” revival never happened.

Cohn shared the story as a guest on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” on Wednesday, blaming a “greedy” co-star.

She explained, “We got into talks and we hired a writer. The four of us got together on a Zoom — this was during COVID — and we had meetings with Norman [Lear] about it.”

Cohn later added, “One of the girls went behind our backs to try to make a separate deal for a spin-off deal just for herself.”

Mindy said the move was “devastating,” adding, “I’m just saying, for a 40-year friendship and sisterhood, there was a tidal wave of emotion around it.”

Fellow guest Michael Hitchcock commented, “There’s always a greedy bitch.”

The actress agreed, saying, “You know what… greedy b*tch. She was a greedy bitch.”

The 58-year-old wouldn’t name names, but did say it was “one of the girls,” referring to her co-stars Lisa Whelchel, Kim Fields and Nancy McKeon.

The foursome didn’t speak after the rift, but Mindy said, “Now we do-ish.”

She went on, “A couple of people can’t move past it, don’t want to move past it. We are not as united. Let me put it that way.”

Cohn said any chance of a revival is “very dead,” adding, “We were united for 40 years… This kind of wrecked that, which is sad. Really sad.”