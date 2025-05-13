Élodie Yung Reveals Key to Directing ‘The Cleaning Lady’ (Exclusive)

Jeff Neumann/FOX

The doctor is in on the fourth season of “The Cleaning Lady.”

“Extra” spoke with Élodie Yung, who plays the star of the show, but is also putting the director’s hat on for tonight’s episode.

She noted, “The key for me was not to be this control freak that I can be sometimes.”

Élodie plays Thony, a doctor who made a dangerous deal with a drug cartel in this heart-pounding season!

Yung dished, “She will have to be the doctor for the cartel, but she also will have a spot as a doctor in a real hospital.”

Along with cleaning up after a drug cartel’s crimes, Yung noted, “She’s still trying to pursue her dream, which is to have a normal life and do her job… but she will have to find a way out.”

Yung’s character will be involved in a “steamy” love triangle too!