Lisa Whelchel Reveals Why Nancy McKeon Missed ‘Facts of Life’ Live Show

ABC

The “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” reenactment of ‘80s sitcoms “Facts of Life” and “Diff’rent Strokes” did not disappoint!

Fans really got a treat when original cast members Lisa Whelchel, Mindy Cohn and Kim Fields from “The Facts of Life” showed up, with Whelchel decked out in an Eastland uniform and singing the classic theme song at the beginning of the episode.

ABC

“Extra’s” Billy Bush caught up with Lisa, who talked about the big night, revealed why co-star Nancy McKeon couldn’t attend, and praised Jennifer Aniston’s portrayal of her character Blair.

During the interview, Lisa showed off her grandchild. Billy was shocked, asking, “You’re a grandmother?” adding, “You do not age! Give me the key, are you vegan?”

Whelchel told him, “No, I’m southern… I am like the opposite of vegan.”

Billy went on, “Lisa, last night you sang the theme song for ‘The Facts of Life’... absolutely note for note... to perfection… that must have been a nerve-wracking deal.”

She told him, “Yes, I had a wonderful time last night. It was so much fun… It was a little bit scary.”

She continued, “I haven’t sung in decades… My little in-ear monitors weren't working, so I was freaking out in the middle of the song, but at some point you’ve got to go, you take the good, you take the bad, that's not a bad thing to remember.”

Billy asked what it was like getting together with the old cast, and Lisa said, “Oh, always so good… We missed Nancy McKeon… it was sad not to have the four of us together, but it's always fun.”

Getty Images

Explaining Nancy’s absence, she said, “Nancy was home and they just recently moved and her kids just got into school, so it was difficult for her to make the trip out.”

She said the ladies keep in touch. “We have a little group thread we call the ‘sisters thread.’”

Billy wondered, “How much is Nancy like Jo?” Whelchel dished, “She is as much like Jo as I am like Blair, which is very little!”

The burning question, “How did Jen Aniston do in the role of Blair?”

“Are you kidding? Jen Aniston would not have had to say one word and I would have been honored that she played the part, but she just killed it — she was amazing.”