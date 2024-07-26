Instagram

Christina Hall is blasting her ex, Josh Hall, amid their divorce.

After reports surfaced that he was blindsided by the divorce and working on himself, Christina hit back on Instagram Stories.

She wrote, “Over here waiting for the typical hired PR speech of ‘how I was blindsided and how I’m working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch.’”

Hall continued, “Meanwhile, I’m over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be.”

The “Flip or Flop” alum insisted, “I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve, what they did NOT work for should be ashamed. An insecure man with a large ego can sure try to derail you — but ‘still I rise.’”

Christina continued, “For those who are not aware, divorces do not happen overnight & there is always a breaking a point. This one is personal…”

Hall also hit back at reports she had stopped talking to Josh or blocked his calls after a disagreement on July 8.

The star wrote, “Huh – I didn’t block him and I didn’t see any missed calls or texts the next day. Which happened to be my birthday. Strange — no flowers, no card, no messages like, ‘I hope you have a nice birthday.’”

Hall continued, “Something’s not adding up here. But I’m down to keep playing ‘Christina vs. The Victim’ as I love this game.”

Christina and Josh, who wed in 2021, filed for divorce last week after nearly three years of marriage.

USA Today obtained the divorce docs the exes filed with the Orange County Superior Court, which cite irreconcilable differences. Christina listed their date of separation as July 7, while Josh listed July 8.

Christina was previously married to her “Flip or Flop” co-star Tarek El Moussa for nine years, but they split in 2018. They share a daughter, Taylor, 13, and a son, Brayden, 8.

She also has a son Hudson, 4, with ex-husband Ant Anstead. They were married from 2018 to 2021.

After the divorce news broke, Tarek spoke out in support of Christina.

In a video obtained by E! News, Tarek says he and wife Heather El Moussa are “here to help” if Christina needs anything.

He continued, "I think life’s tough, sh*t happens. I think she’s going to get through this. We’re here to support her. We got one shot at life, we gotta do what’s best for us. Whatever she needs, we’re here to help."

El Moussa was also asked about the new HGTV show “The Flip Off,” where Tarek and Heather compete against Christina and Josh to flip houses for profit.