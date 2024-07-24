Tarek El Moussa Speaks Out Amid Ex-Wife Christina Hall’s Divorce: ‘Here to Help’

Tarek El Moussa is offering his support to ex-wife Christina Hall amid her divorce from Josh Hall.

Christina and Josh, who wed in 2021, filed for divorce last week after nearly three years of marriage.

Now, Tarek says him and wife Heather El Moussa are “here to help” if Christina needs anything.

In a video obtained by E! News, Tarek says, "I think life’s tough, sh*t happens. I think she’s going to get through this. We’re here to support her. We got one shot at life, we gotta do what’s best for us. Whatever she needs, we’re here to help."

El Moussa was also asked about the new HGTV show “The Flip Off,” where Tarek and Heather compete against Christina and Josh to flip houses for profit.

Tarek couldn’t go into detail, but did say, "Interactions were fairly limited on camera. The show's going to be a lot of fun."

Earlier this week, People reported that Christina was back on set without Josh.

Meanwhile, USA Today obtained the divorce docs the exes filed with the Orange County Superior Court, which cited irreconcilable differences. Christina listed their date of separation as July 7, while Josh listed July 8.

Christina was previously married to her “Flip or Flop” co-star Tarek for nine years, but they split in 2018. They share a daughter, Taylor, 13, and a son, Brayden, 8.