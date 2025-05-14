Kim Kardashian’s Glam Night Out with Mom Kris Jenner After Testifying in Paris

MEGA

Kim Kardashian enjoyed a glam night out in Paris, hours after she took the stand to testify in her 2016 robbery case.

The reality star and her mom Kris Jenner were photographed after dining at Le Voltaire, a restaurant known for traditional French cuisine.

The 44-year-old stunned in a brown dress with spaghetti straps and what appeared to be a tulle skirt for the occasion, accessorized with a fur-trimmed coat and heels.

Kris looked equally chic in a black ensemble and boots.

They continued the fashion parade on Wednesday as the mother-daughter duo stepped out for lunch. Kris wore a maroon suit and tie, while Kim wore a long angelic white dress with a feathery trim paired with a blue baseball cap.

On Tuesday, Kardashian delivered emotional testimony about being robbed at gunpoint in 2016.

During the terrifying event, masked men allegedly broke into her room and bound and gagged the reality star as they stole $10 million in jewelry and goods.