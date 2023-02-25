Tarek El Moussa Talks Hitting 'Rock-Bottom' During Christina Hall Divorce

"Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa is opening up to Fox News Digital about a low point in his life — his divorce from Christina Hall.

On the plus side, El Moussa says everything is good right now, revealing, "I honestly, I mean, this is the happiest, hands down, the happiest I've ever been in my life. You know, I love being in my 40s. I love being established. I love my family. I love my wife. I love my kids. Like, I couldn't be happier, and that's the truth."

Referencing his battles with cancer (testicular and thyroid) and an accident in which he injured his back, El Moussa went on to reflect on 2016 as the year in which he hit "rock-bottom," thanks to health challenges and his divorce rom Hall.

"You know, after the cancers, I had that terrible accident on my back and I lost like 60 pounds, and I was on all those opiates. I was, you know, I was not doing well. This is what people don't understand — you know, from 2013 to 2016, it was hell," he admitted. "I lost my way. I lost who I was. When I looked in the mirror, I didn't know who I was anymore."

"You know, hitting rock-bottom in 2016, when my ex-wife decided that she wanted to end things, you know, that's when I had to dig deep and really figure out who I was and who I wanted to be and where I wanted to go and how I was going to get there."

El Moussa credits himself with doing the necessary work to right things — he quit smoking and began eating right, among other changes — and in the same interview praised Hall for being "very supportive" of his new family, including wife Heather El Moussa and their new son Tristan.

The El Moussas are starring in the new HGTV series "The Flipping El Moussas," which will debut March 2 for a planned 10-episode run.