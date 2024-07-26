Getty Images

This time last year, Travis Kelce made the first public move with Taylor Swift!

On an episode of the Kelce brothers’ podcast “New Heights,” Travis revealed that he wanted to give Taylor his phone number on a friendship bracelet at her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City.

“I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” Kelce confessed on the show, explaining that Taylor "doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs she sings."

He added, "She doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal."

The show posted that clip and wrote on X, “Anyone know how to get a bracelet to @taylorswift13? ... asking for a friend."

The pair ended up dating shortly after that missed connection, and it’s now been a year!

On Friday, the "New Heights" X page acknowledged the anniversary by posting, “It’s been one hell of a year.”

It is unclear when exactly Travis and Taylor celebrate their one-year anniversary of dating.

Taylor and Travis' love story has unfolded before the public eye, with her attending 13 of his NFL games, and him making it to 14 Eras Tour shows all around the world.