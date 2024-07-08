Travis Kelce Gets Emotional at Taylor Swift’s Amsterdam Eras Tour Show (Video)

Getty Images

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s European summer of love rolls on!

They were just spotted holding hands as Taylor left the stage in Amsterdam, where Travis sang along to some of her biggest hits.

Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany also joined the fun at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on Saturday.

While Patrick and Brittany danced and kissed during their night out, Travis got emotional as Taylor sang her 2012 tune “Everything Has Changed” as part of a surprise mash-up with “Mary’s Song” and “So High School.”

At one point, Kelce covered his face with his hand. Soon after, Brittany appeared to comfort him as he seemed to wipe away tears.

Some of lyrics Taylor was singing during the emotional moment included, “All I know is you held the door / And you'll be mine and I'll be yours / All I know since yesterday / Is everything has changed.”

She also added, “And in the blink of a crinklin’ eye,” from “So High School,” a song believed to be about Travis.

Toward the end up of the mashup, Taylor sang the "Mary's Song" lyric, “I'll be 87, you'll be 89.” The line from the 2006 track has taken on new meaning, since Travis wears jersey no. 87. Travis and Taylor were both also born in 1989.

Travis has attended several of her shows recently, and even made an appearance onstage at Wembley Stadium in London.

He later revealed on his “New Heights” podcast that it was his idea.

"I initially mentioned it to Tay," Travis told his co-host and brother Jason Kelce. "I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the '1989' era?'"

He said Swift laughed it off, but then asked him, “Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?”

The Kansas City Chiefs player recalled, "I was just like, ‘What? I would love to do that, are you kidding me? I've seen the show enough, might as well put me to work here.'"

“Sure enough, she found the perfect part of the show for me to come in,” he said.

Travis did not make his debut on a bike, calling it the “safest option,” in case he “ran into somebody else or hit one of the dancers.”

Instead, he walked out in a tux and top hat and carried Taylor across the stage just after she sang "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”

Travis confessed that his main concern was not dropping Taylor! He said, "The one thing I told myself is, 'Do not drop the baby. Do not drop Taylor on your way over this damn couch.' The golden rule was, 'Do not drop Taylor. Get her to the couch safely.'"