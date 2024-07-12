Travis Kelce Belts Out Whitesnake for Karaoke Win: ‘Taylor, This Is for You’ (Video)

X/Getty

Travis Kelce is a karaoke champ, and he dedicated his win to girlfriend Taylor Swift!

The Kansas City Chiefs player was in Lake Tahoe for the American Century Championship golf tournament when he showed off his vocal skills at a karaoke contest.

The football player chose Whitesnake’s 1982 hit “Here I Go Again” for the win. Watch the video as Travis rocks out — and even attempts some high notes — wearing cargo shorts and a long-sleeved, collared shirt.

The video was posted on the “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast Instagram page, along with the caption, "Nothing beats @killatrav’s stage presence."

Another video, posted on X’s Sports Radio 810 WHB, shows Travis accepting his award.

Kelce jumps up and down as the announcer jokes, “This is the best thing that has happened to him this year.”

“Taylor, this is for you”



Your karaoke winner at @ACChampionship? Travis Kelce! pic.twitter.com/F5q38gYlk0 — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) July 12, 2024 @SportsRadio810

Travis then pretends to cry as he takes the microphone, dedicating the win to his Grammy-winning girlfriend Taylor.

“Taylor, this if for you,” he says, holding up his trophy. Kelce then tells the crowd, “I love you guys.”

The 34-year-old has competed in the karaoke contest before. In 2022, he performed Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble's "Pride and Joy" and sang Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” in 2019.

That was before he famously belted out some lyrics from Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places” at the Super Bowl victory parade earlier this year.