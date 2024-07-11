Rob Lowe Says Travis Kelce Will Be 'Perfect' Game Show Host (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Rob Lowe and son John Owen Lowe stepped out for the 2024 ESPY Awards on Wednesday in L.A.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Rob and John Owen about being excited to see all the athletes, who are celebrities to them!

Rob, who hosts his own game show “The Floor,” also raved that Travis Kelce is the “perfect” choice to host the upcoming “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?”

Rob noted, “I love that show. I love the original version. I think he is the perfect host for it. That show is gonna be sick.”

John Owen would even go on as a contestant if the opportunity came up!

He commented, “I remember growing up and watching that.”

“You were a fifth grader,” Rob quipped. “I wasn’t even smarter than him then!”

Rob and John also dished on what’s in store for the new season of their Netflix series “Unstable.”

John said, “Just more therapy. Just the usual. Just rehabilitating our father-son relationship.”

As for their summer plans, Rob is heading to Ireland and Italy, sharing, “I’m going to eat my way through Italy.”