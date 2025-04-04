Cynthia Bailey on Kenya & Brit ‘RHOA’ Conflict: ‘Unfortunate for Everyone’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Cynthia Bailey is dishing on the drama playing out on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 16!

“Extra” spoke with Cynthia, who broke down some of the hottest topics, including Kenya’s unexpected departure after a conflict with Brit Eady, Porsha Williams’ return, and Porsha’s rough patch with Drew Sidora, who’s working with Porsha’s ex-fiancé, Dennis, behind her back!

In episode 4, an argument between Brit and Kenya escalated out of control when Brit claimed she had a pistol.

Bailey noted, “I was not there at the scene where the situation happened with Brit using the gun word, the pistol word, which I think is completely off limits, like, you should never in any situation on this show bring up a gun."

She went on, “I feel like Brit made a mistake. It was just not the word to use, but I can appreciate that she immediately comes in, apologetic and remorseful and trying to get on the other side.”

Cynthia called the incident “unfortunate,” adding, “It ended up taking the focus away from the reason why we were there, which was to celebrate Kenya and Kenya Moore hair care.”

Kenya left the show, but Bailey is “so happy” to see Porsha back for Season 16! She said, “My heart goes out a little bit to Porsha because she comes back, but like even outside of the show, she is in the middle of this divorce, which is quite messy… We have to watch it play out on the show… It’s a lot… I take my hat off to her that she’s able to really still give us Porsha.”

While they’ve have had their ups and downs over the years, Cynthia described Porsha as one of her “favorite people.”

As for Porsha and Shamea’s strained friendship, Cynthia is trying to stay “neutral.” She explained, “I am supportive of both of these ladies… just give them whatever love and advice and support that I can give them.”

She added, “I’m really praying for them. They have so much history. They have been friends for so long. I really hope that by the time we get to the reunion, they’ll be able to work out the kinks and the little issues that are coming up.”

Bailey has “faith” that the two will be able to reconcile.

Cynthia also weighed in Drew’s decision to work with Porsha’s ex, saying, “Drew just didn’t need that extra smoke. She’s so talented, I think there’s so many other producers that would have loved to work with Drew.”

Since Drew credited God with sending her the opportunity to work with Dennis, Cynthia is giving her “grace.”

Bailey also gave props to Bravo for the choices made for Season 16, saying, “The network really took their time with putting this cast together and their vision. It’s working… They brought in the right amount of new and the right amount of OGs.”

Could she ever return as a regular on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”? Bailey answered, “I would never say never.”