George Clooney’s Broadway Opening Draws Mega Stars — Where Was Wife Amal?

George Clooney’s famous friends were out in force for the Broadway opening of his play “Good Night, and Good Luck,” including his “Out of Sight” co-star Jennifer Lopez, who posed with her child Emme.

George’s Casamigos partner Rande Gerber hit the carpet with wife Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia, while Pierce Brosnan attended with his wife Keely. Clooney’s “ER” buddies Juliana Margulies and Anthony Edwards also came out to support.

Other stars included Gayle King, Richard Kind as well as George Stephanopoulos and wife Ali Wentworth.

But where was his wife Amal Clooney? He told “Extra” she was “with the kids.”

George returns to his Best Director Oscar-nominated 2005 film “Good Night, and Good Luck,” but this time he’s playing the starring role of journalist Edward R. Murrow.

The opening night went well and ended with raucous applause!

Can Clooney handle eight shows a week for the next six months? He insisted, “I can handle it, I think I’ll be okay,” joking, “I’m not dead yet!”

He confessed, “I was nervous. I wanted to write the play and I didn’t really think about doing it, because I haven’t done a play in like 40 years.”

George recently told “Good Day New York” he had been in NYC for about a month already with Amal and twins Alexander and Ella, revealing the kids are already enrolled in school.