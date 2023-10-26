Getty/Instagram

Rob Lowe is busier than ever with his “Literally” podcast, Atkins partnership, and epic new game show.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush played a quiz game of his own with Rob using headlines about the star. Each time, he asked if Rob wanted an easy question or a hard one.

One of those hard questions surrounded Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and their romance creating Traylor mania at Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games.

Just weeks ago, Lowe attended the Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos and cleverly wore a “Where’s Taylor?” hat.

Billy asked him, “Do you think Traylor is good for the NFL or a little bit of a sideshow?”

Rob replied, “I think it is good for the NFL. I know for a fact all kinds of Swifties who couldn’t tell the Kansas City Chiefs from the Kansas City Royals, and now they’re watching.”

He added, “They're both great, they're both great people. They’re awesome.”

Billy went on to ask another hard question, this time about Rob’s friendship with Arnold Schwarzenegger, asking, “Why did you ghost Arnold Schwarzenegger after his divorce from Maria [Shriver], and did she say, ‘Pick one?’”

Rob replied, “She never said, ‘Pick one,’” explaining, “My wife Sheryl and Maria are best, best friends. We’re godparents to Katherine. But I was happy to rekindle with Arnold for my podcast.”

He added, “It was really interesting when he said, ‘Maria got custody of you in the divorce.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, that kind of is what happened.’ Actually it really is.”

When it came to Atkins, Rob picked an easy question, so Billy asked, “How many Atkins bars do you eat a week?”

Lowe, who just launched a new Atkins commercial with his son John Owen, said, “That’s actually a hard question. I think I’m probably good for three of them a week at least.”

Rob chose an easy question about his new game show “The Floor,” so Billy asked when it comes out.

“It’s super addictive,” he said. “It is 81 squares on the floor, 81 contestants, each one with their own area of trivia… It will be out sometime in January. We’ll be announcing the date very shortly.”

Speaking about his marriage, Rob chose a hard question. Billy asked, “You just celebrated 32 years with Sheryl, your wife — congratulations. You said forgiveness and keeping the heat is the key to 32 years. How does Rob Lowe keep the heat?”

Lowe said, “Let’s just put it this way, and I know you know what I mean, and I know America will understand what I mean. I’m just gonna say this in code. What kind of question was this… what category was it?”

Billy replied, “It was hard.”

Rob replied, “That’s it.”

Billy laughed, admitting, “You made me say it Rob, darn it.”