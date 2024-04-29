Britney Spears Slams Family After Reaching Settlement with Father Jamie

Getty Images

Britney Spears’ ongoing legal dispute with her dad Jamie is finally over after they reached a settlement.

His legal fees were the last lingering detail remaining from the dissolution of her 13-year conservatorship.

Sources told TMZ that Britney will pay Jamie’s attorney fees, which are reportedly more than $2 million, in the settlement.

Britney is reportedly getting nothing from Jamie, who has not been ordered to pay anything.

Sources claim that Britney is “furious” with how the case ended.

Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart confirmed the settlement in a statement, telling People magazine, “Although the conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete. As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter.”

“Britney Spears won when the court suspended her father, and Britney Spears won when her fundamental rights and civil liberties were restored,” Rosengart added.

In a separate statement, Jamie’s lawyer Alex Weingarten said, “I cannot comment on any specifics as the settlement is confidential. Jamie is thrilled that this is all behind him. He loves his daughter very much and everything he has ever done has been to protect and support her. It is unfortunate that some irresponsible people in Britney’s life chose to drag this on for as long as it has.”

Over the weekend, Britney seemingly addressed the settlement in a now-deleted Instagram post.

She wrote, “My family hurt me!!! There has been no justice and probably never will be!!! The people who sat and did absolutely nothing when they did that for four months are smooth sailing!!!"

“The way I was brought up I was always taught the formative of right and wrong but the very two people who brought me up with that method hurt me !!! I am so lucky to be here!!!" Britney went on. “It’s funny ‘cus till this very day I haven’t told them face to face!!! I text through IG but I honestly believe it will not be so safe if I ever did go face to face so !!! The child in me knows they would be destroyed and that’s basically it!!! I do miss my home in Louisiana and I wish I could visit but they took everything!!!"

Since the post, Britney has decided to delete her Instagram again.

In January, a judge was pushing for a settlement.

A court filing urged, “It is the intent of the court that the parties reach a global settlement as to all conservator and/or attorney fee petitions filed on behalf of Jamie Spears.”