On Wednesday night, Justin Timberlake raised eyebrows during his free concert in NYC’s Irving Plaza.

In social media footage from Timberlake's show at Irving Plaza, the singer addressed the crowd just before launching into "Holy Grail," which he performed into "Cry Me a River."

In the video, posted by Instagram user @gilbertohoraa, Justin told the crowd, “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f**king nobody.”

Many speculated that Timberlake was throwing shade at his ex, Britney Spears, who recently dropped major bombshells about their relationship in her memoir “The Woman in Me.”

Wednesday also marked Justin's 43rd birthday, and his wife Jessica Biel was on hand to lead the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" and present him with a cake. TikTok user Makeup by Helenn caught the moment on video.

Now, Britney is seemingly clapping back at Justin on Instagram. She wrote, “Someone told me someone was talking sh*t about me on the streets !!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time???"

She ended her Instagram, “I’m not sorry !!!”

Just days ago, Spears posted an apology while praising Justin’s single “Selfish” in a now-deleted Instagram. She wrote, “I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry… I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish.’ It is soo good…”

Last month, Timberlake told the crowd “no disrespect” before singing “Cry Me a River” in Las Vegas.