Kylie Jenner has been the subject of pregnancy rumors lately.

On Thursday, Jenner seemingly shut down the rumors that she’s pregnant with Timothée Chalamet’s baby by showing off her flat tummy on Instagram.

While modeling looks from her Khy clothing line, Jenner was seen wearing crop tops, lifting up her shirt, and turning from all angles, showing that there was no baby bump in sight!

Multiple sources recently told Us Weekly, “Kylie is not pregnant.”

Kylie has two kids Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott.

As for rumors that Kylie and Timothée have broken up, the insider said, “Kylie and Timothée have been keeping in touch while he’s been in [Manhattan] filming and are still together.”

In January, the two put their love on display at the 2024 Golden Gloves.

While the couple did not walk the red carpet together, Chalamet was all smiles as they were photographed sitting side by side inside.

They also share a kiss in this video posted by the Golden Globes!