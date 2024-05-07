‘Bridgerton’ Star Phoebe Dynevor & Cameron Fuller Engaged (Report)

Getty Images

Phoebe Dynevor, 29, flashed some serious bling at the 2024 Met Gala.

The “Bridgerton” actress was rocking a giant ring on that finger, and now E! News reports she’s engaged to Cameron Fuller.

Despite the happy news, the couple did not attend the festivities together. Instead, Phoebe hit the red carpet with makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury.

Getty Images

The star was wearing Victoria Beckham’s first custom look, and told E! she wanted something “fragile” to go along with the theme “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

Phoebe explained, "Something elegant and beautiful that fits in with this beautiful theme. So, I think we did well."

Beckham also posted a photo of the dress, describing it as having an “ethereal silhouette” and “hand-crafted from archival lace, and embellished with over 300 lace appliqué flowers, hand-cut and hand-sewn onto a tulle base.”

Meanwhile, Phoebe and "The Last Ship" actor were first linked in 2023 when they were spotted holding hands in London. They also looked every bit the happy couple when they stepped out together at Wimbledon in July.