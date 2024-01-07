Kylie Jenner Attends Golden Globes with Timothée Chalamet

Getty Images

“Wonka” star Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner put their love on display inside the 2024 Golden Globes.

While the couple did not walk the red carpet together, Chalamet was all smiles as they were photographed sitting side by side inside.

They also share a kiss in this video posted by the Golden Globes!

Chalamet looked dapper in all black, including a shimmery black jacket. Meanwhile, Kylie chose a lacy black gown for her Globes look.

The public outing comes weeks after, Timothée was rumored to attend the Kardashian Christmas party.

A pic of Travis Barker — who is married to Kourtney Kardashian — had everyone talking. Travis was in the forefront of the pic, and it was posted to his son Landon’s Snapchat account.

Eagle-eyed fans, however, quickly honed in on a couple chatting next to Travis, spreading the theory that it was Chalamet and Jenner.