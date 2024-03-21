Beyoncé to Be Honored with Innovator Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

Getty Images

Beyoncé is set to be honored at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

Bey will be recognized with the Innovator Award for her massive impact on the music industry and pop culture.

Some other big names who have received the honor in the past include Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars and Alicia Keys.

Ludacris has just been announced as the host of the show, which will take place on Monday, April 1, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Ludacris will also be performing!

Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Tate McRae were recently announced as performers.